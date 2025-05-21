Kate Middleton gets glamorous upgrade ‘fit for future Queen’

Kate Middleton received a delightful news as the future Queen was treated to a fresh, glitzy makeover.

It was revealed on Wednesday that a new wax figure of the Princess of Wales has been installed in the Royal Palace segment at the London’s Madame Tussauds.

While there was a wax figure of the Prince William and Kate already on display, the new statue was set to reflect the role that the Princess will eventually take one after her husband ascends to the throne.

Kate’s new waxwork has been dressed in a replica of the infamous Jenny Packham gown, silver Gianvito Rossi ‘Rania 105’ pumps and the signature Lover’s Knot tiara. The princess had worn the dress to the annual Diplomatic Reception in December 2023.

It also features a replica Royal Victorian Order blue sash, Royal Family Order of QEII and Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings.

Senior General Manager Steve Blackburn shared in a statement that they “delighted” to continue with the “centuries-long work with the Royal Family” as they unveil the new wax figure of the “much-loved Catherine, Princess of Wales”.

“Only Madame Tussauds London can offer fans the truly immersive and unique opportunity to touch shoulders with past and present Royal Family members!” he continued.

“Kate, majestically crafted by our talented studio team, has been sculpted to ensure her resemblance is fit for a future Queen, alongside her dashing husband.”

Meanwhile, the Studio Manager for the London museum, Jo Kinsey, revealed that it took 12 artists and a whole year to create “every single detail” of Kate’s look. Moreover, an in-house team took five months to replicate her costume.