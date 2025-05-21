Brian Austin Green called relationship with Vanessa Marcil toxic?

Brian Austin, American actor known for his role in Beverly Hills, 90210, recently got candid about his past relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, calling it "toxic."

The 51-year-old star shared that he doesn't regret calling his relationship with Vanessa Marcil unhealthy.

When asked if he regretted his comments, Brian, who broke up with Vanessa in 2003, shared with PEOPLE: "No, because everything that's come recently has genuinely been for the purpose of speaking about a relationship.

"It's not pointing fingers, placing blame on anyone. If she takes things that way, then there's nothing I can do about it."

Brian shared his honest thoughts on his Old-ish podcast, but the actor never meant to offend anyone.

He said: "It's pretty obvious just in listening to the things that I say and what it is we do on our show, that's not our intention.

"Our intention is to help people. And people go through toxic situations and tough situations and the best you can do is be open and honest about it and hopefully steer other people clear of those situations or help them get through them."

Earlier this month, Brian didn’t hold back, calling his relationship with Vanessa extremely toxic, saying on his 'Old-ish' podcase: "Relationships have been interesting for me.

"I had some major missteps … The relationship that I had with Vanessa was very toxic in that way. It wasn’t a loving, caring relationship."