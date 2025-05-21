Jennifer Aniston still believes in love after high-profile breakups?

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood's legendary star and a glamorous diva who is best known for her hit '90s comedy TV show Friends, has revealed that she still believes in love.

The iconic star, who spent half of her life in the spotlight, earlier opened up about how fame has shaped her life and her views on romance, saying it hasn’t always been easy living in the public eye.

However, Aniston has charmed millions of hearts with her easy beauty, classic style and down-to-earth vibe. Fans have watched her climb to fame, but they’ve also seen her face many heartbreaks in love.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress confessed: "I still believe in love."

Aniston isn’t worried about the pressure of marriage and having kids, as she's focused on what matters the most to her, and not the world expects from the actress.

Three years ago, the Murder Mystery star shared: "I would like a relationship. It would be amazing to come home, fall into someone’s arms, and tell them what a hard day I had."

Despite her high-profile relationships and marriages, Jennifer Aniston's love life has often been the subject of public scrutiny.