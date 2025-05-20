Jennifer Lawrence performance in Die, My Love gets Oscar recommendation

Die, My Love: Jennifer Lawrence garners critics' praise

Jennifer Lawrence has never failed to impress with her acting chops. Her performance in recently premiered movie Die, My Love is no different.

Lynne Ramsay-directed film which is based on Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel portrays 'a struggling mother, Grace (portrayed by Lawrence) battling postpartum depression and subsequent psychosis'.

Other than Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Sissy Spacek, and LaKeith Stanfield star in the movie.

The Hunger Games star is a four-time Oscar nominee and one-time Oscar winner for the Best Actress category in 2013 for Silver Lining's Playbook.

Keeping in view the positive reviews she is getting for her most recent movie premiered at Cannes Film Festival May 17, the new movie can potentially take her to Oscars 2026.

Radhika Seth from Vogue commented, "Several critics at Cannes have already labeled her as one to watch ahead of the 2026 Oscars...her turn is pure Oscar bait."

Richard Lawson from Vanity Fair also heaped praise on her performance, "...She cannily balances mordant humor with existential unease and fury, a bolt of energy coursing through the film".

Deadline's Damon Wise expresses hope for her to get accolades for this flick, "America knows very well how good Jennifer Lawrence can be, and this could well mean a fifth Oscar nomination if it lands in savvy hands."

For the unversed, the 34-year-old welcomed her second baby earlier this year with her husband Cooke Maroney.