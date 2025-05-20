Dakota Johnson makes BOLD claims about Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans

Dakota Johnson has made an audacious statement about her co-star Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.
The 35-year-old is all set to collaborate with two handsome hunks in a romantic comedy film titled, Materialists.
Directed by Celine Song, the upcoming film showcases the story of a young matchmaker, who’s business gets complicated after she gets stuck in choosing between the perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.
The Fifty Shades of Grey famed, in an interview, opened about the magical moments she had with both the co-actors.
She told Deadline, “Chris and Pedro were wonderful. They’re both pretty funny dudes. They both really make me laugh. I really make Chris laugh, which I like a lot.”
“And Pedro and I were friends before, so just being able to hang out all day was really fun.”
Working with Pascal and Evans made her feel like she was in a movie prison, where she can’t do anything or can’t see anybody. It felt like she was living on sets.
Johnson explained, “So, it was just so fun to have a friend there. But they’re both, I think, really wonderful in this movie.”
Backed by A24, Materialists is slated to release globally on June 13.
