Tuesday May 20, 2025
Entertainment

Dakota Johnson makes BOLD claims about Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans

'Materialists' directed by Celine Song is set to hit theatres on June 13

By Web Desk
May 20, 2025
Materialists directed by Celine Song is set to hit theatres on June 13
Dakota Johnson has made an audacious statement about her co-star Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

The 35-year-old is all set to collaborate with two handsome hunks in a romantic comedy film titled, Materialists.

Directed by Celine Song, the upcoming film showcases the story of a young matchmaker, who’s business gets complicated after she gets stuck in choosing between the perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.

The Fifty Shades of Grey famed, in an interview, opened about the magical moments she had with both the co-actors.

She told Deadline, “Chris and Pedro were wonderful. They’re both pretty funny dudes. They both really make me laugh. I really make Chris laugh, which I like a lot.”

“And Pedro and I were friends before, so just being able to hang out all day was really fun.”

Working with Pascal and Evans made her feel like she was in a movie prison, where she can’t do anything or can’t see anybody. It felt like she was living on sets.

Johnson explained, “So, it was just so fun to have a friend there. But they’re both, I think, really wonderful in this movie.”

Backed by A24, Materialists is slated to release globally on June 13. 