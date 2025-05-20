Michelle Williams reflects on work experience with costar Ryan Gosling

Michelle Williams has recently opened up about her work experience with Ryan Gosling in 2010 movie, Blue Valentine.

“We shot the first part where they’re young and in love and everything is going really well and then we took a two-week break and we lived together,” recalled the 44-year-old during the May 19 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

The Venom star revealed that they would do “these improvisations during the day” to “find out ways to annoy each other and to destroy this thing” that they had made.

Speaking of Ryan and herself, Michelle shared, “We were having such a hard time letting go of the thing we loved.”

The Showing Up actress also noted that they “learned how to annoy each other. It was horrible”.

“I don’t want to give you reasons to hate me. We were having such a good time,” mentioned Michelle.

Interestingly, the actress and Ryan starred as Cindy and Dean, respectively, in the hit movie, which also made Michelle earn an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

While discussing Blue Valentine, Ryan told NPR’s Fresh Air in 2010 about sharing a space with Michelle.

“The characters’ disconnection needed to feel as genuine and real and true”. So, they not only burned photos, they also celebrated holidays and went through the motions “like any real-life family” for the movie.

The Notebook actor noted that most movies people “have to try and forget” they are making a movie because “there are trailers and booms and lights as well as marks, and it’s everywhere”.

“And with this, you’re trying to remember that it is a movie, because it’s so easy to get lost in it,” added Ryan.