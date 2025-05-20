Katherine Heigl gets embroiled in legal battle with rescue dog owner

Katherine Heigl has recently landed in hot water over six-figure dispute with rescue dog owner.

In the court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Alyssa Faith Deetman, who runs a dog rescue, lashed out at the Grey’s Anatomy star and her mom, Nancy Heigl for speaking out against their alleged behaviour, who are also the founders of Jason Heigl Foundation.

Alyssa, who filed a lawsuit against the Hollywood star, and her animal rescue company, The Pitty Committee, claimed they started working with Katherine’s nonprofit in 2023.

Alyssa also said in the suit that the Ugly Truth actress, her mom and the nonprofit agreed to pay $1,000 per animal and reimburse vet bills, training, medical boarding and other expenses for dogs selected by Nancy and rescued by Alyssa’s company.

Alyssa shared that Katherine’s nonprofit ruined her reputation in the dog rescue community. The dog owner demanded $349,000 in the suit.

A couple of weeks later, Katherine and her mom, along with their nonprofit, reportedly sued Alyssa and her company for defamation, intentional interference and breach of contract in Los Angeles court.

In their suit, they claimed to have spent six-figures on saving animals with Alyssa

They accused her of seeing their donations as a “blank check” and the deal expired in early 2024.

The actress lawyer noted, “Alyssa engaged in an online smear campaign against [Jason Debus Heigl Foundation] and the Heigls. She made false, defamatory, and derogatory accusations.

“Alyssa attempted to capitalize and trade on Katherine’s celebrity in Hollywood and the animal rescue space rather than accept the end of the business relationship,” added the Jenny’s Wedding star's attorney.

Now, in her newly filed response to Katherine and Nancy’s lawsuit, Alyssa argued that the lawsuit they filed was “plainly retaliatory” and part of a “continuing effort to discredit [her]”.

Meanwhile, Alyssa attempted to seek reimbursement of $350,000 in out-of-pocket expenses. But the actress and her mother refused to pay it.