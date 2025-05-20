Buckingham Palace issues statement as King Charles honours David Beckham

Buckingham Palace thrilled fans by releasing a video of King Charles' reunion with famed sports personality David Beckham, amid the rumoured tensions with his son Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

On May 20, the royal family shared heartfelt glimpses in a new video from the monarch and Queen Camilla's visit to The RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Notably, the King honoured Prince Harry's friend-turned-rival at the royal event and also included him in a video message.

Charles was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with David as he reportedly deals with family drama.

The statement reads, "The King and Queen have visited @The_RHS Chelsea Flower Show, alongside The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, to tour some of the gardens on show in the grounds of the @RoyalHospitalChelsea, as well as exhibitors in the Great Pavilion and the @HighgroveGarden Shop."

"Their Majesties spent time in the RHS and @BBCRadio2 Dog Garden, designed by Monty Don, to celebrate our nation’s shared love of dogs and gardens."

It is important to note that the royal family's bond with the Beckhams has grown since their fallout with the Sussexes.

From King Charles to the Prince and Princess of Wales, the royals have been showing support to the powerful couple, David and Victoria Beckham, especially now the report of their differences with their firstborn.

Recently, the fashion designer ended rift speculations by publicly expressing love for Brooklyn and her three other children on social media.