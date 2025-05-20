Peaky Blinders star Charlie Murphy shares good news with fans

Charlie Murphy set to welcome first baby after five rounds of IVF

Charlie Murphy is about to welcome her first baby after five grueling rounds of IVF.

Two years after the 37-year-old began her IVF journey, she finally got blessed with the good news.

Relieved at it, she embraced the pregnancy symptoms with open arms, "I was just so happy to be out of the rounds."

While talking to Irish Times, the award-winning actress revealed that the excitement to 'welcome the pitter patter of tiny feet' peaked when she came to know about it.

Though, Murphy acknowledged that due to the obstacles faced with conceiving, she became a bit apprehensive and reminded herself not to celebrate too much.

She believes she got PTSD because of the endless rounds.

Discussing about the challenges she got through on the road to motherhood, Murphy shared that she had felt like she was in a casino 'throwing the dice to invest in another round, emotionally, financially, and time-wise'.

But when nothing happened, she felt 'cheated' and the process felt 'tough, arduous and monotonous'.

On the top of it, Murphy claimed that she had miscarriage too.

However, brushing the fear aside, the Obsession actress is getting ready to welcome her baby in the world by 'nesting', having her 'label maker out', 'clearing out the junk drawers' and 'putting things in order'.