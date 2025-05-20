Mike Tindall, Zara hint at possible 'Strictly' appearance

Mike Tindall sparks royal buzz over Zara's possible 'Strictly' appearance

Mike Tindall has thrilled royal fans with a hint at potential future royal appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Rugby star, 46, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, 44, shared a snap on Instagram that quickly sparked speculation.

In the photo, Zara is seen dancing with Strictly legend Antron Du Beke, 58- a former professional dancer and now show judge on the hit BBC show.

King Charles niece was beaming in a dance hold with Du Beke, looking every bit the natural performer.

Mike captioned the post: 'I always said she would be great on Strictly!'

Following the post, the fans began to speculate about which Strictly pro dance Zara could be partnered with, and even whether Mike himself could appear on the show.

Some users linked the moment to recent reports Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker-Bowles, is being lined up for a Strictly 2025 appearance.

According to The Mirror, BBC producers are eager to sign parker Bowles due to his royal connections and previous appearance on MasterChef.