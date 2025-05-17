Emma Watson’s ‘Harry Potter’ double spills the tea on filming crucial scene

Emma Watson’s stunt double unveils key scene she filmed in ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson’s double in Harry Potter, Flick Miles, was surprisingly behind many scenes the viewers assumed were Watson’s.

Miles changed the Wizard World forever as she revealed the key scenes she performed as Watson’s double.

The former actress landed the role of Hermione Granger’s double when the owner of her drama club commented that she resembled Watson.

Fast forward to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Miles played Watson’s character when she reacted to the glue they applied on her face in the scene where Hermione turns into a cat after taking a Polyjuice potion.

"They used me for that part, which was a bit different," she said. "Emma slightly reacted to the glue they used to fix the makeup on. I got an amazing experience working with the creature effects team, and filming that scene was fun."

Miles recalled trying and testing different changes to finally land on the look we now see in the films.

"We had to do a few show-and-tells, and they had different colors of cats because initially, they had this most beautiful ginger cat that was red and gorgeous. Director Chris Columbus said, 'No, that is a way too pretty cat. This character is going to have a gray cat, slightly like a less gorgeous look.'"

Miles went on to share that she filmed the first three movies of the series, after which she returned for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as an extra for the Yule Ball scene.

After working in the movies, however, Miles went back to school and studied to become a journalist.