Chris Brown arrested: Judge makes major decision in first court hearing

Chris Brown allegedly assaulted music producer in 2023

The popular R&B singer Chris Brown was detained by the Met Police ahead of his big music tour.

On May 15, Brown landed in Manchester through his private jet and was arrested at met detectives after 2:00 A.M at The Lowry Hotel over an alleged attack.

Reportedly, the American singer smashed a bottle on music producer Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

Diaw filed a complaint against the Loyal singer for $16 million in reparations.

On Friday, Brown appeared at the Manchester Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged for causing grievous bodily harm to the producer.

As per the latest development in the case, the Angel Numbers singer has been remanded by Judge Joanne Hirst ahead of his next appearance in court on June 13.

According to the Judge, the 36-year-old committed a serious offence, which needs to be dealt with. She even refused application for bail from Brown’s attorneys.

Meanwhile, the Loyal vocalist has a number of gigs scheduled to take place in the UK in June and July as part of his 'Breezy Bowl XX Tour'.