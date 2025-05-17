NJ Transit Strike: Shakira's New Jersey concert faces consequences

Shakira New Jersey concert

If you were planning on shaking your body all the way to MetLife Stadium to catch Shakira on Friday night, you might want to give your GPS a pep talk. Thanks to a sudden transit strike, getting there just got a lot more creative.

At the stroke of midnight on May 16, 450 New Jersey Transit workers from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) said, “Nope,” and walked off the job.

The reason? A pay dispute, according to NBC. The impact? Around 350,000 commuters are now scrambling for alternatives — and that includes a stadium full of Shakira fans.

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is in full swing, and Shakira, 48, already lit up MetLife Stadium on May 15.

But even then, there were no trains running to East Rutherford. Normally, NJ Transit runs special event trains from Secaucus to MetLife and back, making it a breeze to jump on another NJT line and head into New York Penn Station.

This time, not so much.

With the Friday night show still on — and yes, it’s happening rain or shine — fans need to plan like champions. Umbrellas? Not allowed. Traffic? Probably going to be a mess.

The venue, which can seat a jaw-dropping 82,500 people, put out a friendly heads-up on Instagram, “Who’s ready for Shakira’s 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' tonight? REMINDER: There is no NJ TRANSIT service to the show.”

They also threw in this helpful nugget, “Tonight’s show is rain, or shine, reminder that umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium. Plan ahead to arrive early and avoid heavy commuter traffic in the area.”

So yes, while Shakira’s hips may not lie, your travel plans might need a little improvisation.