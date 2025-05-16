Sydney Sweeney delights fans with first trailer of upcoming project

Sydney Sweeney gives fans a striking glimpse into her upcoming release

Sydney Sweeney is transforming into an aspiring country singer for her new movie, Americana, in which she co-stars with Halsey.

The 27-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, May 14th, and shared the first look into the movie with fans.

The Euphoria star shared the action-packed thriller which showed her orchestrating a risky scheme to get cash.

Americana is directed and written by Tony Tost and according to the thriller, it will be coming out on August 22nd.

Paul Walter Hauser, Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon and Simon Rex also joined the cast of the contemporary Western movie.

The movie follows a group of people who come together because of their attempts at tracking down a rare Native American artifact known as a “ghost shirt.”

“I got a really dumb idea I’d like to run by you,” Sweeney is heard telling Hauser in the teaser. “I think something bad is going down.”

Violence follows and then Halsey appears on the screen saying, “Right now, I’m apparently in the middle of a goddamn murder spree.”

Americana adds to Sweeney’s long list of projects this year. The actress will soon be seen in the movie, Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore as well as the upcoming thriller, The Housemaid, with Amanda Seyfried, and Euphoria Season 3.