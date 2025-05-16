Scarlett Johansson slams Hollywood for lack of action against AI companies

Scarlett Johansson hits out at Hollywood for not taking action against AI companies

Scarlett Johansson has recently slammed Hollywood for not taking action against artificial companies (AI) companies.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Black Widow star said, “I wish more people in the public eye would support and speak out about that I don’t know why that’s not the case.”

Scarlett also called out “big tech guys” in the industry for not speaking up against Donald Trump.

The Marriage Story actress opened up that several people who fund the movie industry also attended Donald’s inauguration.

“These are people that are funding studios. It’s all these big tech guys that are funding our industry, and funding the Oscars,” mentioned the 40-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that the “big tech guys” such as Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos are the ones who influenced the landscape.

Scarlett explained, “I guess we’re being muzzled in all these different ways, because the truth is that these big tech companies are completely enmeshed in all aspects of our lives.”

When asked how the movie industry could resist this muzzle, the Transformers One actress confessed that she doesn’t know “how you fight that”.

“Here’s where you would go, ‘OK, you can fight it by making stuff like that.’ But then what happened with the release? It was buried,” stated Scarlett.