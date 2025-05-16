Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan called it quits after six years of marriage

Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan parted ways due to shocking reason

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have separated after six years of marriage.

Reportedly, the couple had already been living under separate roofs for the past two weeks.

The reason behind the split is Mötley Crüe drummer’s drinking habit, as per TMZ.

On top of it, sources claim that Lee is not willing to work on his habit and eventually get sober.

Though the two are not living together, they are still in contact. It also remains unclear whether any of them will file for divorce.

It is pertinent to note that their split has not come as a total surprise as the 62-year-old had hinted at marital woes the pair was facing.

The founder of the rap band Methods of Mayhem had unfollowed the 38-year-old on Instagram sparking speculation that there is something going on between the two.

On Thursday, May 15, the American musician took to his Instagram Stories to post a cryptic message, “I’m sorry, the feelings you’re trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your bulls—t somewhere else.”

For the unversed, the two tied the knot in 2019 after dating each other for two years. The estranged couple doesn't have any children.