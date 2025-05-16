Lorde breaks silence on ex Jack Antonoff's absence from upcoming album

Lorde breaks silence on Jack Antonoff absence from new album credits

Lorde opened up about why her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, won’t be featuring on her upcoming album, Virgin.

The New Zealand singer, who had previously collaborated with music producer on hit songs like Green Light and Liability with two-time Grammy win, revealed why he wasn’t involved in the new album.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Supercut songstress called Antonoff a "positive, supportive collaborator" but didn’t work with him this time around as an intuitive decision.

"I’m very vibes-based," she told the outlet. "I just have to trust when my intuition says to keep moving."

In addition to Green Light and Liability, the duo had collaborated on Supercut, Perfect Places, The Louvre, from Melodrama album.

They had also worked on her album Solar Power including songs Leader of New Regime and Secrets of a Girl (Who's Seen It All)."

They were both recognized by the Recording Academy for Melodrama when it was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Previously, Lorde told the New York Times about her working relationship with Antonoff, explaining, "No one who’s in a job that isn’t my job has a relationship like the one I have with Jack. He is like a partner to me."

For her new album Virgin, Lorde teamed up with Jim-E Stack, a writer and producer who has collaborated with Danielle Haim and Bon Iver.

The album will be available to stream on June 27th.