King Charles wowed by magician Steven Frayne's mind-blowing tricks

King Charles III was left speechless by Steven Frayne's jaw-dropping magic during his visit to Bradford on Thursday.

Frayne left the 76-year-old in awe with his unforgettable performance at the start of the King and Queen Camilla's tour of the Yorkshire city.

The magician, who now goes by his real name, also reminded the monarch that they were both members of the upper tier of the Magic Circle as he thanked the royal for giving him his first break.

The magician's first mind-blowing trick was to turn newspaper cuttings into bank notes.

‘Here’s something I’ve been working on. I’ve got some newspaper clippings but I’ve been trying to take any bad news and turn it into good news so that’s one way to do it,’ he said.

Passing Charles the bank notes - which bore his face - he asked him: "You can confirm that is legal tender?"

Looking at the notes, the monarch said: "Yes, I presume it is."

Cleverly twirling a deck of cards, much to Charles' amazement, each of a group of volunteers, including the King, was asked to choose a card.

The monarch’s was, appropriately, the King of Hearts. The magician then went on to correctly guess the King’s choice. He used several other tricks to stun the King.

The King’s final engagement of the day was visiting Cartwright Hall, an art gallery and community cultural space in Lister Park which has a David Hockney gallery, dedicated to the life and career of the Bradford-born artist.

Prince William and Harry's father also spent times with local people involved in grassroots cultural activities and community groups in the city. He also enjoyed a stunning performance by the Bantam of the Opera choir. He was surprised by a hug from 15-year-old Florence McGrellis from Titus Salt School, who has Down Syndrome and is a hugely keen singer and dancer.

‘I’m a hugger,’ she said when asked why she did. The King returned the gesture, prompting her to say: "He’s a good hugger too!"