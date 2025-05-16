Gigi Hadid chooses side amid tensions between Taylor Swift, Blake Lively

Gigi Hadid has chosen her side as alleged tensions rise between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Amid swirling rumours that Lively-Swift’s longtime friendship has hit a rocky patch in the wake of It Ends With Us co-stars' legal battle, the Victoria’s Secret model is said to be pulling away from the Gossip Girl alum.

"Gigi feels terrible that her close friend is being pulled into the legal drama," a source told People after the Reputation singer was subpoenaed as a witness in Lively, 37, and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing case.

According to Page Six, another source claimed, "Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn’t want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake — although she still considers her a friend."

Several other sources noted that the Cruel Summer chart-topper and Lively "halted" their friendship to take some space and emphasised that they are "not no longer friends."

A source shared with People that the subpoena, served last week, "fractured" the "fragile peace" between A Simple Favor actress and the 14-time Grammy winner as the pop star cleared it previously that she "wants no part in this drama."

For the unversed, Lively’s absence from Hadid’s star-studded 30th birthday bash last month raised concerns over the dynamic of their friendship. While reports claim Swift, 35, was in attendance, she was notably absent from any photos taken at the event.