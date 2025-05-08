Met Gala 2025: Miley Cyrus, Patrick Schwarzenegger make rare appearance together

Miley Cyrus, Patrick Schwarzenegger turn heads with recent appearance at Met Gala

Miley Cyrus broke up around a decade ago, but not everything seems to be over between them.

Gossip spread when the two made rare appearance at Met Gala 2025 years after parting ways.

The Hannah Montana star was once again in the line of sight of The White Lotus actor who once used to romance with her.

As the Last Song actress walked on the blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit May 5, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son saw her.

E! News reported that even though the two celebs didn’t talk to each other or stand beside each other, the 31-year-old could still be found seeing Cyrus as she posed for the picture.

The Wrecking Ball crooner had graced the event solo.

Patrick, on the other hand, was joined by Aimee Lou Wood.

The American actor and model sported a black pinstriped suit accented with a yellow silk blouse by Balmain.

For the unversed, the two dated each other before breaking up in 2015.

Billboard Music Awards winner was in on again, off again relationship with Liam Hemsworth, while The Midnight sun alum is currently engaged to Abby Champion.