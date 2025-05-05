Benson Boone makes the ‘biggest announcement’ of his life

Benson Boone has finally made "the biggest announcement" of his life after keeping fans guessing with nonstop teasing and it was worth the wait.

Fresh off his Saturday Night Live debut, the Beautiful Things singer has unveiled the American Heart Tour dates.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Monday, May 5, the the 22-year-old pop sensation revealed he will be kicking off his second solo tour on August 22 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

With a 29-show tour, of course, packed with his infectious energy and signature backflips, Boone will be making a boom across 26 U.S. cities, with three shows each in California, Texas and Florida, two shows in Ohio and one show each in 14 other states.

While Brazil, Europe, and Australia were notably left off the list, the In The Stars singer is set to take his tour to Canada, with one show each in three provinces: Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia

It is pertinent to note that, Boone will be going on tour to support his upcoming album American Heart, which he announced during his debut Coachella gig last month.

This marks his second studio album, set to release on June 20, 2025, following his 2024 debut, Fireworks & Rollerblades.

Additionally, he has already released two singles from his upcoming sophomore album. The first, Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else, dropped on February 27, 2025, followed by the second single, Mystical Magical, on April 24, 2025.

American Heart Tour dates revealed:

Aug 22 – Saint Paul, MN

Aug 23 – Chicago, IL

Aug 25 – Columbus, OH

Aug 26 – Cleveland, OH

Aug 27 – Detroit, MI

Aug 29 – Toronto, ON

Aug 30 – Montreal, QC

Sep 02 – Boston, MA

Sep 03 – Philadelphia,

PA Sep 05 – New York, NY

Sep 06 – Baltimore, MD

Sep 07 – Raleigh, NC

Sep 09 – Nashville, TN

Sep 10 – Atlanta, GA

Sep 13 – Tampa, FL

Sep 14 – Miami, FL

Sep 16 – Orlando, FL

Sep 18 – Houston, TX

Sep 19 – Austin, TX

Sep 20 – Fort Worth, TX

Sep 22 – Denver, CO

Sep 24 – Glendale, AZ

Sep 26 – Las Vegas, NV

Sep 27 – San Diego, CA

Sep 30 – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 03 – Portland, OR

Oct 04 – Vancouver, BC

Oct 05 – Seattle, WA

Oct 08 – Salt Lake City, UT