Prince Andrew appears 'upset, frustrated' as Royals mark VE Day without him

Most members of the royal family gathered to support King Charles as he led the nation's VE Day celebrations today.

However, one notable absentee was Prince Andrew, who has been barred from participating in major royal events.

The King's brother, Prince Andrew, was spotted for the first time this week, riding a horse in Windsor.

What drew attention was the Duke's sombre expression, as he remained distanced from the public commemorations, as per Daily Mail.

The 65-year-old appeared isolated from the rest of the royal family, maintaining a serious demeanour during his morning ride.

It is worth noting that Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties in May 2020, and was later stripped of his patronages by the late Queen due to ongoing scrutiny over his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were present at the high-profile event, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the Duke of Kent.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also attended the commemorations, marking a strong show of royal unity.