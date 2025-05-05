King Charles shifts focus to key event in hopes to move past Harry drama

King Charles hoping to close the chapter on the ongoing buzz about his estranged son, Prince Harry, and his pleas and shift his focus on the significant event on the royal calendar.

A palace aide revealed that the King and his wife, Queen Camilla are “looking forward” to the VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) events and that no other problems come up during that time.

“They will unite with the nation and those across the Commonwealth and wider world to celebrate, commemorate and give thanks to the wartime generation whose selfless devotion duty and service should stand as an enduring example to us all - and must never be forgotten,” the aide said.

Moreover, the palace hopes “nothing will detract or distract from celebrating with full cheer and proud hearts that precious victory and those brave souls, on this most special and poignant of anniversaries”.

The statement comes just days after the Duke of Sussex gave an explosive interview to BBC following his loss in the UK police protection appeal.

Harry had claimed that the “devastating” verdict was a classic “establishment stitch-up” and that he has been singled out for this particular treatment.

While the Palace avoids to comment on private matters, but in this case, Buckingham Palace retaliated by stating that the issues were “repeatedly examined by the courts which had reached the same conclusion each time”.