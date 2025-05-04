Tom Cruise fails at his attempt to 'hide' girlfriend Ana de Armas in latest outing

Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise spark relationship rumours at multiple occasions

Tom Cruise has been making headlines for quite some days over his rumoured romance with Knives Out actress Ana de Armas.

The two has been spotted together for over the past few months at multiple occasions.

For instance, Tom and Ana were snapped on Valentine’s Day together in Soho, London. Later, the media captured photos of the two stepping out of the Mission Impossible star’s helicopter at London Heliport.

Earlier today, reports suggested that the rumoured couple went to attend former football player David Beckham’s 50th birthday.

The 62-year-old actor tried hard to hide his 37-year-old girlfriend while leaving the party. However, he failed miserably.

Some photos are circulating on social media showcasing Tom leaving the party through a backdoor of the venue in the early hours of morning.

The pictures showed the two shielded by umbrellas before getting into the car. Meanwhile, one snap showed Tom smiling while looking into the camera, while Armas could be seen hiding in the back seat trying hard to avoid the paparazzi.

According to the reports of Daily Mail, Tom and Ana are just hanging out to talk about future movies they could do together.