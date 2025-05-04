King Charles visits Church following Prince Harry's emotional interview

King Charles was on his way to a church service amid the ongoing turbulence in his relationship with his estranged son, Prince Harry.

The monarch was spotted for the first time since Harry's latest bombshell interview, in which the Duke of Sussex held his father partly accountable for the outcome of his legal battle over security arrangements in the UK.

According to The Mirror, Charles was photographed in the back seat of a car en-route to the service-without Queen Camilla by his side.

His appearance comes amid reports that the King had hoped for a reconciliation with Harry before the prince's candid remarks reignited tensions.

In an interview on Friday, Harry, 40, extended an olive branch to his father but also pointed finger at him, stating he believes Charles is responsible for the loss of his legal case.

He said the issue could be resolved through his father, 'as he does not how long his father has left to live,' referring to the monarch's ongoing cancer treatment.

It is worth mentioning that Harry stepped back as a senior member of the Royal Family alongside with his wife Meghan Markle in January 2020.

The couple now reside in California along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Following the court defeat, Harry expressed deep disappointment, saying 'it would be impossible for him to visit the UK safely with his immediate family'.