Jason Isaacs takes a dig at ‘White Lotus’ feud rumours with Walton Goggins

Jason Isaacs took a lighthearted jab at the rumours surrounding The White Lotus characters, about “beef” between the cast members.
The 61-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday, May 2nd, and shared some pictures with his co-star Walton Goggins, who he ran into on a recent flight.
The Harry Potter star shared the selfies with Goggins and referred to the ongoing feud rumours in the caption.
“Guess who was on my plane?,” Isaacs began, and went on to subtly respond to internet speculations, writing, “Hey, all you genius online sleuths - see any beef?!!”
He concluded the caption by writing, “#RicksAlive!!!” referring to the death of Goggins’ character, Rick Hatchett in the final episode of Season 3.
Isaacs’ post was a dual dig, as it referred to Goggins’ feud with Aimee Lou Wood, as well as the controversy surrounding Isaacs’ character Timothy Ratliff and Duke University.
The actor tagged the university’s official account on his post, after they released a statement stating that Isaacs’ character, who was shown to be a Duke Univeristy alum “does not reflect our values or who we are.”
Previously Isaacs continued to troll the university after their complaint by wearing a shirt bearing the school’s mascot, the Blue Devil, at the White Lotus season 3 finale party.
