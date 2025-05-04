Bonnie Wright share details on remaining in touch with ‘Harry Potter’ cast

Bonnie Wright opened up about her relationship with the Harry Potter cast and how she manages to stay in touch with them.

Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, stepped out in New York to watch the Broadway performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

During conversation with PEOPLE, before the play she revealed that the cast does have a group chat.

"There is a group WhatsApp, people. That’s all I can say," she said coyly. "There is one, yes."

The environmental activist also shared that the lead cast which includes Daniel Radcliff, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are also part of the group, hinting that it is "very heavily populated."

Apart from the group chat, the actress revealed that she also remains personally in touch with fellow cast mates.

Although "everyone lives all over the world," Wright told the outlet that she previously use to meet Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) as they all used to live in L.A. However, in recent years "I’m just there."

"But I see James and Oliver Phelps a lot, who play, obviously, my twin brothers. They're who I've seen most recently," Wright continued adding that she has also met Katie Lung (Cho-Chang) recently and is good friends with Afshan Azad-Kazi (Padma Patil).

Wright also shared plans to chat with Grint soon, as the actor welcomed his second daughter last month. Admitting that she needs to "officially congratulate him."