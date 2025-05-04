Ex-protection officer reveals major blunder in Prince Harry’s UK security

Prince Harry’s major error in judgement regarding his UK security resurfaced just days after the verdict for his appeal was announced.

In his explosive interview to BBC right after the court case decision was made public, the Duke of Sussex had taken aim at the Royal Household as they had “won” at “keeping [Harry] unsafe”.

However, Princess Diana’s former protection officer Ken Wharfe revealed that, despite insisting that his “life is at stake” amid multiple threats, Harry took shocking security risk for a mere frivolous event.

Last year in May, King Charles’ younger son had visited his rich friend Lord Charles Vivian’s party. The event had high-profile guests in attendance and given the high-security risks, delivery riders without scrutiny are not allowed in close proximity.

“It’s unbelievable that such a high-profile person, who considers themself to be such a high-security risk, would allow themselves to have a Deliveroo driver arrive at a house with no idea of who they are and what they might be carrying in their bag,” the security expert told The Sun on Sunday.

“It’s just unthinkable,” he lamented, adding, “If he is still able to go to friends’ houses and allow Deliveroo to turn up at the door and then have the audacity to moan about his lack of security that is a very unintelligent thing to do.”

In the interview, Harry claimed that he doesn’t see a future where he would be able to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet to the UK.

He also stated that when his security was downgraded in 2020, it did not only remove his protection in the UK but also “signalled to every government around the world not to protect us.”

In the following statement, Harry said, “This all comes from the same institutions that preyed upon my mother, that openly campaigned for the removal of our security, and that continue to incite hatred towards me, my wife and even our children, while at the same time protecting the very power that they should be holding accountable.”