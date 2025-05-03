Prince Harry's court loss fuels claims of cost cutting motive

Sources have claimed the Duke's long-running battle over security 'is all about the money'

Prince Harry has lost a three-year, multimillion-pound fight in his Court of Appeal challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements in the UK.

The Home Office, which is legally responsible for the decisions of RAVEC (the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures), opposed Harry's appeal.

As of now, sources claim the Duke's long-running battle over security is all about the money, as he wants to cut down on body guard costs.

'Harry wished he could win the case to cut his security costs and get back his status as an International Protected Person.'

He reportedly spends millions on bodyguards and a source told The Sun: 'It's all about the money.'

For the unversed, the estranged son of King Charles returned to the UK for his two-day hearing at the Court of Appeal in London.

This loss marks Harry's second unsuccessful appeal against the decision-could be the final nail in the coffin for his security row, although he has one option to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

So far, He has spent more than £1.5million in this legal fight, as per The Mirror.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 and later moved to California after stepping down as working royals in 2020.

Today, they live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.