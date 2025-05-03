Justin Bieber concerns fans with current financial situation

Justin Bieber lands in new trouble following update on new album

Justin Bieber has reportedly worried his closed ones with his current financial situation as his expenses grow further.

The 31-year-old singer released his last album in 2021, and has not been on a tour since, which is how most artists generate their wealth, which has led his friends to worry.

“People are worried about him,” an insider told The Post. “He’s literally going on [Instagram] live, smoking weed and looking out of his mind.”

The Baby hitmaker reportedly enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which can potentially get unaffordable for him. “He’ll spend $300,000 at the Nobu at Coachella. He hasn’t worked in a really long time.”

The source added, “He’s flying in all his friends on private jets to his birthday party, putting it all over Instagram.”

The insider went on to allege that the Grammy winner is spending more than is financially secure for him.

However, another source close to Bieber shared that he is ready to make a comeback. “He’s making music, he’s helping to run a fashion brand, he’s a new father — he’s got a lot of things going on in his life.”

The source said that even though Hailey Bieber is the "breadwinner" of the household, she is also a big spender.

“These two are traveling on vacations every two days on Instagram, they’re running around with full-time security and there’s no money coming in for a long time,” the first source said.