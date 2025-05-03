Jennifer Coolidge sends special text to Natasha Rothwell after 'The White Lotus 3'

Mike White’s 'The White Lotus' has been renewed for season 4

Natasha Rothwell has opened that she received a text from Jennifer Coolidge after the third season of The White Lotus premiered.

Both actresses played vital parts in the Mike White’s anthology series first aired in 2021.

Natasha and Jennifer features as spa manager Belinda Lindsey and rich hotel guest Tanya McQuoid in season 1.

A Minecraft Movie actress returned in the second season in which her husband Greg devised a plan to kill her for her fortune.

Meanwhile, Sonic 3 actress, who reprises her role in the third part, bumps into Greg at a White Lotus resort in Thailand and thinks that he might kill her for knowing too much about the past.

Natasha recalled while talking to Extra that she received a surprising message from Jennifer. "She texted me during (season 3), she was like, 'You better kill him!'"

She responded to the 63-year-old, "Sorry. Sorry, Jen, to disappoint. I didn't kill him. But, yeah no, she's been such a champion, which is nice."

The White Lotus featuring Amiee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger has been renewed for season four.