Prince Harry gives final verdict on William, Kate feud: 'Will never forgive'

Prince Harry made rare comments about his future ties with estranged brother Prince William and Princess Kate, leaving fans heartbroken.

The Duke of Sussex made headlines with his bombshell interview about the verdict of his security case and the ongoing feud with the royal family.

For the unversed, Harry's dream to bring back his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to his homeland, the UK, shattered as the court dismissed his plea to grant him official security despite being a non-working royal.

In an interview with BBC, the Duke confessed that he is ready to reconcile with his father King Charles and key royals, but, the monarch is not answering his calls due to a security case.

Notably, Harry also mentioned the impact of his explosive memoir Spare on his possible relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

While expressing his fears, the father-of-two said, "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book, of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."

However, Harry stated that he "would love reconciliation with my family there's no point in continuing to fight anymore, as I said life is precious."