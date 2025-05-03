‘Avengers: Doomsday’ main leads assemble for ‘Thunderbolts’ screening

The Avengers: Doomsday star-studded cast lined up for a memorable watch party of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*.

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Winston Duke (M'Baku), and Anthony Mackie (Captain America),attended the event.

Downey and Liu also shared the first official look of (most of the) Doomsday cast, on their Instagram accounts.

Downey captioned his post, "Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats. #thunderbolts."

Jeremey Renner commented on the post with a couple of clapping hand emoji.

Meanwhile, Liu wrote in his caption, "it's movie night with the boys… get your tix!! #thunderbolts*."

Florence Pugh, the star of Thunderbolts*, expressed her gratitude as she wrote in his comment section, "Awwwww! Thanks my honey for going. Can’t wait to give you a squeeze soon. X"

Downey will return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

He will be joined by all of the aforementioned actors, as well as other cross-franchise veterans like Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn and Kelsey Grammer.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026.