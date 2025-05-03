Dolly Parton’s quiet struggle behind music and memories

Dolly Parton, Country music legend who is best known for her powerful voice and charm, is still finding her way after the loss of her beloved husband, Carl Dean.

The 79-year-old icon is still heartbroken after losing her husband Carl two months ago, saying that she gets really emotional whenever she talks about him.

Dolly opened up on 'Today' show: “Oh, you know what, I get very emotional when people bring it up. But we were together 60 years. I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old.

“It’s a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits. I’ll do fine, and I’m very involved in my work and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me. But I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him. He was a great partner to me.”

Dolly joked she never knew Carl was "so famous" until now, as she warmly thanked fans for the wave of love they’ve sent her way since his passing.

She said: “I’m so thankful. I’ve gotten so many cards, letters, flowers, from all over the world. I had no idea Carl Dean was so famous.”

Dolly posted on her Instagram following her husband's death, “I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story.”