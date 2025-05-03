Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti fuel romance on Spanish getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti heat up romance in Spain ahead of anniversary

Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood's legendary actor who's been dating Vittoria Ceretti for quite a long time now, recently has been spotted vacationing in sunny Spain with the 26-year-old Italian model.

The Wolf of Wall Street star and his girlfriend kicked off their day with a little retail therapy at a cozy local shop.

The lovebirds, nearing their two-year mark, headed back to their stylish villa with another couple by their side.

Leo and Vittoria were also seen enjoying a meal at Casa Jondal, a fancy beachside spot where the caviar-topped wagyu steak tartare comes with a jaw-dropping \$295 price tag.

It was the third time in two weeks that the stunning couple dined at the popular new spot in the heart of the party capital.

"Leo has shed pounds before but this time is different because it isn't for a movie role,' a close insider told the Daily Mail.

They continue, "He is getting healthy and fit to keep up with Vittoria. She's a great influence on him and he is very much in love with her. She's a part of his world now and he intends on keeping it that way."