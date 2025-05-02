Prince Harry makes emotional statement on reconciliation with royal family after defeat

Prince Harry finally responded to the judgement as he lost the Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements in the UK on Friday, May 2.

In an emotional interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex said that he "would love a reconciliation" with the royal family, holding back his tears while making the statement.

Harry, who's "devastated" at losing his latest legal challenge against the UK government, told the outlet that his father King Charles "won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

However, the Duke admitted that he did not want to fight anymore and did not know how long King Charles, who's battling cancer, had left to live.

Meghan's husband made the comments in conversation with the outlet in California after losing legal battle, saying: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point," he said after the defeat.

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," he said, but had now "forgiven" them.

The prince had wanted to overturn changes to his security that were introduced in 2020 as he stepped down as a working royal and moved to the United States.

He described his court defeat as a "good old fashioned establishment stitch up" and blamed the Royal Household for influencing the decision to reduce his security.

Asked whether he had approached the King to intervene in the dispute over security, heartbroken Harry said: "I never asked him to intervene - I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs."

The Prince reiterated his treatment during the process of deciding his security had "uncovered my worst fears".

The Court of Appeal dismissed the Duke's case, which hinged on how an official committee made the decision to remove his eligibility for automatic, full-scale protection in line with what other senior royals receive.

On Friday, the court ruled that Prince Harry had made "powerful" arguments about the level of threat he and his family face, but said his "sense of grievance" did not "translate into a legal argument".

On the other hand, a Home Office spokesperson also reacted to the ruling, saying: “We are pleased that the court has found in favour of the government’s position in this case. The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”