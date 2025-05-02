Blake Lively endorses Brandon Sklenar for ‘The Housemaid’ role?

Blake Lively has recently helped Brandon Sklenar to get a role in the upcoming adaptation of The Housemaid.

The new movie’s director Paul Feig opened up about the selection of Brandon for the role during an appearance on May 1 episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Reflecting on casting for the movie, Paul said, “I was a huge fan of Sydney Sweeney before we shot The Housemaid. Have you ever seen the movie Reality that she did? Unbelievable, and I was just, like, ‘I have to work with her.”

“I had met Amanda Seyfried years before. We had drinks together to have a general meeting, and we really hit it off,” mentioned the 62-year-old.

However, Paul pointed out that it took him a while to find the leading man for The Housemaid.

“Blake had just worked with Brandon on It Ends With Us, and she was still in the middle of shooting all that stuff when we were doing Another Simple Favor,” recalled the movie-maker.

Paul told the podcast host Josh Horowitz, “They [were] doing reshoots and she was like, ‘I’m working with this guy and he’s so amazing. You’ve got to meet Brandon.’”

The movie’s director subsequently invited the actor out to lunch to discuss the role.

“Within 30 seconds, I’m, like, jelly… He’s the most charismatic guy you’ve ever met in your life and so talented,” mentioned Paul.

He further said, “There’s a thrill of working with people you’ve worked with before because you know how to play with what they do.”

“But there’s a real thrill about working with somebody new for the first time, especially when they’re delightful,” added the director.

While discussing about filming process, Paul noted, “We had, like, a 34-day schedule and over 200 scenes in the movie.”