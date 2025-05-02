Blake Lively reveals what kept her going through past 'intense year'

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni legal drama: Fear 'keeps us silent'

Blake Lively has had to face a lot since she filed a complaint against It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

Her inclusion in the TIME100 Most Influential List, speech at TIME100 event, her promotional interviews from the past and now her presence at promotions of movie Another Simple Favour – all have been brutally scrutinized.

Over this time some people have supported Deadpool star's wife, while others have deserted her. It has been a scandalous period of time for the 37-year-old.

Now, Lively has poured her heart out at Late Night With Seth Meyers show about how she felt about the past months and what kept her going.

"I have had a pretty intense year", said Anna Kendrick's costar reflecting at the time.

She further mentioned that the year has been 'full of the highest highs and the lowest lows' of her life.

Without explicitly naming the ongoing Lively vs Baldoni saga, Teen Choice Award winner talked about the fact that there are so many women around here who are 'afraid to speak' and 'afraid to share their experience'.

The Gossip Girl alum reiterated, "Fear is by design, it’s what keeps us silent."

She also expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to speak up as she understands that not many are 'fortunate' enough.

Amid this tumultuous time, Lively confessed that her husband and her daughters are her 'lifeline'.

Therefore, she revealed that no matter how bad her day is, she continues to be 'Disneyland' around them: 'best' and 'chaos'.