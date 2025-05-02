Sarah Ferguson makes powerful statement as she returns to Buckingham Palace

Sarah Ferguson shared a powerful message after King Charles sent a special invitation to her for an event at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of York opened up about her experience of speaking at the IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit, emphasising the power of "service in leadership" and the importance of education.

Prince Andrew's former wife shared a new video on her official Instagram account, featuring delightful moments from the summit which took place on April 23.

In her meaningful message, Sarah said, "What an honour it was to speak at the IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit. Being surrounded by changemakers and visionaries was truly inspiring."

She added, "I spoke about the importance of service in leadership, and reaffirmed my lifelong commitment to education - especially for Afghan girls who continue to face unimaginable barriers to learning."

Moreover, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother extended a "heartfelt thank you" to Nilofar Ayoubi, who led the "powerful conversation" at the event.

Sarah praised the remarkable Nilofar for her "strength, courage, and dedication to advocating" for the rights of Afghan women and girls.

At the end of her emotional caption, the Duchess of York mentioned her lifelong mission with Sarah's Trust which is "leadership is not about power - it’s about service."

"Thank you to everyone who made this unforgettable event possible. It was brilliant to be part of it," Sarah stated.

It is pertinent to note that Sarah made her first statement on social media after she made a surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace to join the King, Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Gloucester for a reception honouring celebrating cancer organisations.