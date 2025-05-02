King Charles honours Prince William with special role as he prepares for throne

Prince William received a key task from his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, at a key Windsor Castle meeting.

The monarch honoured his firstborn, the next in line to the throne, to become part of a "special reception" that took place for "holders of the Victoria Cross and George Cross."

The King, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales put on a united front as they welcomed veterans to the royal home.

For the unversed, the "Victoria Cross is awarded to those serving in British and Commonwealth Forces who have shown tremendous bravery."

Whereas, the "George Cross, which can be awarded to anyone, is given to people who show heroism or courage in extreme danger."

Despite being a Patron of the VC & GC Association since 2022, the King asked William to join him and his wife at an important royal event.

Moreover, the royal family released a photo of beaming Charles, Camilla and William with the real-life heroes at Windsor Castle.

It is pertinent to note that the father-son duo seemingly put the King's abdication rumours to rest with their joint public appearance.