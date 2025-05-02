Jack Antonoff earns ASCAP award for his contributions to music industry

Jack Antonoff has recently earned ASCAP‘s pop music songwriter of the year award at ASCAP Pop Music Awards held in Los Angeles on May 1.

The Grammy winner was recognised for his collaborations while working with singers on songs like Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please, as well as for his work on Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero, Fortnight, I Can Do It with a Broken Heart, Is It Over Now? and Karma, shared via The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, Jack produced Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department several tracks on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX and on Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet.

Teddy Swims’ Lose Control, which was co-written by ASCAP songwriter Joshua Ammo Coleman, reportedly won pop song of the year.

The outlet reported that Sony Music Publishing, whose biggest tracks last year included Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), Kendrick’s Not Like Us and Chappell Roan’s Hot To Go won music publisher of the year.

Interestingly, ASCAP held the Pop Awards a day after hosting the organisation’s Music Screen Awards on Wednesday.

At the Screen Awards, Trent Reznor, Jeff Toyne, David Fleming and Nainita Desai were honoured as the composer’s choice award recipients.

Meanwhile, other writers who took home awards included Amy Allen who co-wrote several Sabrina songs including Espresso.

Other singers included Beyoncé, Dan Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell, Justin Tranter, Justin Timberlake, Noah Khan, Dua Lipa, Shaboozey and Victoria Monet.