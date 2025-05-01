Mark Wright gives sweet surprise to Michelle Keegan during 'Brassic' filming

Michelle is currently filming scenes for the popular Sky One comedy drama

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are making every effort to spend much time with their new born baby daughter, despite their busy schedules.

The former TOWIE star, 38, and the actress, 37, embraced parenthood in March when they welcomed their baby girl, Palma.

In a heartwarming gesture, doting dad Mark brought little Palma to visit his ladylove Michelle on the set of Brassic on Thursday.

For those unware, Michelle is currently filming scenes for the popular Sky One comedy drama.

The star was all smiles as Mark held baby Palma in his arms. He looked effortlessly sharp in a white T-shirt and matching shorts during the visit, as per DailyMail.

This sweet moment comes after it was confirmed that Brassic will not return after its seventh series.

Michelle addressed the update on her Instagram, clarifying that the show has not been cancelled but is instead coming to a 'natural end'.