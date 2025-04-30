Colin Farrell's upcoming DC film 'Sgt. Rock' cancelled

'Sgt. Rock' was a film set in the backdrop of WWII

Colin Farrell and Luca Guadagnino upcoming superhero movie has been halted in the pre-production stage.

Reportedly, the film is no longer moving forward now, and its production has been stopped at DC.

The movie was supposed to enter production in the coming month, but according to the reports of Deadline, the makers are now eyeing the 2026 summer to kickstart shoot of Sgt. Rock.

As per the studio insiders, the filming of the new DC Comic flick this summer was already shaky as the team would have to struggle to prepare for the harsh weather conditions.

Supposedly, the Farrell starrer was going to be shot in some location in the UK in the extreme winter season which would not have been an optimal condition for the cast and crew of the movie.

The news came after it was confirmed that the distributors have greenlit the film while approving a budget of $65 million.

Sgt. Rock was a film set in the backdrop of World War II featuring The Penguin star in the titular role.