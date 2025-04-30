Meghan Markle clears the air on royal return: 'Incredibly busy'

Meghan Markle clears the air on royal return: 'Too busy'

Meghan Markle seemingly hit back at her critics accusing her of using royal status for personal gains with a very open gesture during a headline-making podcast interview.

The Duchess of Sussex recently appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show where she opened up about the joy of her being a mother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, beloved wife to Prince Harry and joyful life in Montecito.

However, she also recalled challenging times from her initial days in a romantic relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

While decoding Meghan's body language, renowned expert Judi James claimed that the former Suits actress hinted with her gestures that she is "too busy" for a royal life.

As per The Mirror, she said, "Meghan’s references to her husband and children show her using body language that implies she is overwhelmed again but this time with love, not exhaustion."

Judi stated that the main theme of Meghan's new interview was how "incredibly busy" she is.

The expert explained, "She uses the eye flutter and sighs to illustrate and emphasise this important message during a pose of ‘happy agony’ where she looks upward with a smiling grimace. Her other ‘busy’ rituals include a sigh and her fingers get spiked to suggest muscle tension under pressure."

It is important to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020. The couple resides in Montecito with their two children.