Tom Sandoval equation with 'Vanderpump Rules' costars unveiled

Tom Sandoval revealed what put him in 'dark place'

Tom Sandoval apparently has bad blood with Vanderpump Rules costars who backstabbed him at his lowest.

The Traitors star was hit with a cheating scandal with Rachel "Racquel" Leviss in 2023 which resulted in the end of his years-long relationship with ex Ariana Madix.

The 42-year-old during his recent appearance on Johnny Banana's podcast Death, Taxes and Bananas revealed how everyone – 'his own cast members to previous cast members' to 'friends, to friends of friends' – used the controversy as 'click bait'.

Sandoval even called out media for exploiting his name to gain more traffic and views.

He recalled one particular instance where he was mentioned in Katie [Maloney]'s interview with Nick Viall only to be used as 'click-bait'.

The American model related that this has happened so many times since the controversy that he is now 'just tired' and frustrated.

What hurt Sandoval more was the fact that his costars turned out to be double-faced while he has never 'kicked' any of his fellow actors when they were down.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay specifically talked ill of him in the media while staying friends with him off-screen.

He narrated how after Lala trashed him on Watch What Happens Live she called him up to invite him over to her house.

Scheana also behaved in a similar manner, as per Sandoval's account, who announced publicly that didn't talk to him at the time while the two were constantly 'texting back and forth'.

The Bravo alum confessed that he had reached a very 'dark place' as it was all at his 'expense'.