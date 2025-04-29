Madison Beer makes rare comment about her bond with Justin, Hailey Bieber

Madison Beer has recently made a rare comment about her bond with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the Selfish hit-maker expressed her admiration for the Rhode founder and Baby crooner.

“I love Justin and Hailey very much,” said the 26-year-old.

Madison revealed she was with the couple lately and “we were like, 'How special that we’ve known each other for so long’”.

“I’ve known Hailey since I was 10, and I’ve known Justin since I was 12. We’re still in each other’s lives and now they’re married with a baby,” explained the Make You Mine singer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Madison also talked about leaving her initial team which included Justin’s manager Scooter Braun.

“Literally the same day my manager dropped me, my lawyer dropped me, and my label dropped me,” continued the singer-songwriter.

The Showed Me crooner further said, “Everything in my life went away within 12 hours. I was 16 and my label was like, 'Good luck.’”

“And I’m like, 'You guys just stole years of my childhood that I’ll never get back… I can’t go to college because I’ve been home-schooled,” mentioned Madison.

The American singer also shockingly confessed that her former team wanted to promote her in a “sexual manner” when she was quite young.

“This was a real conversation, grown men talking about how I was too sexy. I was 14… I went from being kissed on the forehead like, 'You are family to us—come to our house for Thanksgiving,' and 'We all love you,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, Madison opened up that her former team would call her “the female Justin Bieber”.

Dishing out the reason, the songstress added that Scooter “had signed me and then he had signed Justin”.