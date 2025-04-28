Blake Lively's acting career on the line?

Blake Lively's recent premiere appearance sparks outrage among fans

Blake Lively has once again left fans wondering if she’s ready to wrap up her acting career and settle the lawsuit she filed against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

The Another Simple Favor team shared a glimpse from the film's premiere on their official Instagram account, featuring Lively posing with Anna Kendrick amidst a sea of photographers and paparazzi.

While many commented on the co-stars' awkward interaction, some fans couldn't stop discussing the Gossip Girl alum's audacity in stepping out in public after allegedly jeopardizing someone's life, let alone their career.

One fan commented, “Nobody sees Blakes hand being all dominant on Anna's shoulder?”

Another chimed in, adding, “Really excited to see the movie, but it’s really disturbing how someone can try to destroy a person’s life and then go and pose on the red carpet like nothing is happening.”

Meanwhile, a third exclaimed, “Read the room Amazon. Blake is poison. We don’t want anything to do with her!”

This follows the ongoing legal battle between Baldoni and Lively, in which she accused him of sexual harassment.