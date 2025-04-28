Meghan Markle finally shares details of her new 'memoir'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has finally broken her silence about writing a new memoir, revealing surprising details about her intentions in her latest tell-all interview.

The Duchess of Sussex addressed speculation about writing a new book during a surprise appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show that aired on April 28, revealing the topics.

Meghan, in her first-ever podcast interview with friend Lima, shared her plans to write a book, in response to a question from the host.

Lima asked: "You're a New York Times bestselling author. Would you ever write another book?"

The mother-of-two responded as saying: "Yes, maybe, for sure. I love, right now, working on everything in the space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sort of tips."

The former Hollywood star did not rule out the plans, adding: "Something like that, I think, could be really fun."

Meghan also shed lights on potential topics she'd like to write about, explaining: "Of course, children's books are great. And then I think people are often curious if I'm going to write a memoir, but I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there."

It is worth noting that Harry's memoir Spare raised eyebrows among the royal family as he shared private details about his and Meghan's life in the Palace with other royals.

On the other hand, Meghan wrote the foreword for Together: Our Community Cookbook during her days as a working royal. She made her debut as an author with the children's book The Bench, which was published in June 2021, a few days after the birth of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3.