Justin Timberlake joined by Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce in Las Vegas

Justin Timberlake with Travis, Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and pop icon Justin Timberlake turned up the charm in Las Vegas this week, bringing a whole lot of star power—and some impressive dance moves—with them.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, teamed up with Timberlake at the annual 8AM Invitational celebrity golf tournament at the Wynn Golf Club.

Their squad didn’t just show up—they stole the show, even beating out a team led by none other than Olympic legend Michael Phelps.

In a video shared by Justin on April 27, fans caught a glimpse of Travis and JT busting some moves right there on the course, proving that golf tournaments can absolutely have dance breaks.

This trip to Vegas also marked Travis' first major public appearance since a tough Super Bowl loss back in February, when the Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles—Jason’s former team, making the whole thing a family affair.

But there was no sign of lingering Super Bowl blues.

After the tournament, the Kelce brothers and Timberlake kept the party going with a guys' night out at the 8AM Invitational After Dark event inside the Wynn Las Vegas casino, as per E! News.

At one point, Travis was spotted sitting at a Blackjack table, dressed casually cool in a crocheted cream cardigan, black T-shirt, glasses, and a baseball cap. With a playful grin, he said, "Yes, ma'am!"—a moment perfectly captured in a video shared by 8AM Golf on Instagram on April 26.

Travis and Justin's friendship isn’t exactly new.

The two have been golfing buddies for years. In fact, back in 2024, Travis even spilled some tea, naming Timberlake—whom he affectionately calls "JT"—as "the most famous person" in his phone contacts list, aside from Taylor, of course.

However, Travis kept it real, adding with a laugh, "Not a chance," when asked if Justin would answer a call from him right then.

"I appreciate you Justin. But he's a busy man," Travis said in a video shared on the Chiefs' TikTok account.