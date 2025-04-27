'New Dad' Machine Gun Kelly debuts post-baby life with Jelly Roll at Stagecoach

Machine Gun Kelly makes appearance with Jelly Roll at Stagecoach

Machine Gun Kelly was spotted with Jelly Roll at the Stagecoach festival over the weekend, shortly after welcoming a daughter with former girlfriend Megan Fox.

The 35-year-old rapper, who shares daughter Casie Colson Baker with his ex-partner Emma Cannon, was seen at the country music festival in California on Saturday.

The Home hitmaker sported a snug T-shirt that showed off his heavily tattooed arms, paired with shredded blue-and-white jeans and white coloured Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

This appearance comes shortly after Kelly and Megan welcomed their first child together on March 27.

Taking to Instagram, the musician announced the birth of their daughter with a sweet black-and-white video.

He captioned, “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed. 3/27/25.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Transformers actress shares three sons – Noah, Bodhi, and Journey – with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Megan and Bad Things singer were in an on-and-off relationship that ended in November last year, just days after she reportedly conceived their first child.

For the unversed, the couple are said to be co-parenting, as they were recently seen grocery shopping together.